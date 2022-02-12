coronavirus,

Up to 10,000 of protesters descended on Parliament House as part of the so-called "Convoy to Canberra" protests on Saturday. It was the biggest anti-mandate protests yet, as organisers made good on their pledge for a record turnout on Saturday. The crowd was so large that it has split over from the grass areas between Old Parliament House and Parliament House, sprawling across the lawns to State Circle. There was a heavy police presence around Parliament House. ACT police amped up their response to the situation and "allocated all available resources" to manage today's protests. The protesters are made up of a number of loosely affiliated groups, such as sovereign citizens, anti-vaccine conspiracists and evangelicals, but have been demonstrating together against vaccine mandates. There was major traffic disruptions and diversions and Commonwealth Avenue was closed for a period of time. The Lifeline bookfair was cancelled overnight after "10,000 to 15,000" protesters descended on the Exhibition Park grounds in Canberra's inner north overnight and a security fence surrounding the bookfair was torn down. The Capital Regional Farmers Market was also cancelled due to safety concerns. Here's how the day unfolded across the capital. READ MORE: The blog appears below this line, but sometimes takes a moment to load.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/2633fe42-b506-43a9-898e-6d74bac1aa57.jpg/r3_511_4998_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg