news, crime,

A wannabe carjacker followed a Mercedes-Benz before Tasering its driver and passenger during a botched attempt to steal the luxury vehicle in Canberra's south. The driver, who felt physically sick from the electric shock, thwarted the attempt by accidentally snapping his key off in the car's ignition as he yanked it out and ran. Details of the dramatic incident came to light on Friday as the would-be robber, Stanley Connors, faced the ACT Supreme Court for sentence proceedings. Court documents show the Theodore man has pleaded guilty to nine charges, including attempted aggravated robbery, over incidents that date back to October 2020. The 27-year-old's series of offences culminated with the botched robbery attempt in January 2021. According to agreed facts, he came across the Mercedes driver, whom he had met twice before, at a service station in Calwell early one morning. After a friendly conversation, the driver gave Connors a lift around the corner. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: Things turned nasty as the man drove away, however, and noticed a grey Holden following his white Mercedes. When he eventually pulled over on Pennington Crescent, Connors got out of the Holden and hopped into the Mercedes with a Taser. "Give me your car," Connors told the man. Connors then pushed the weapon's prongs into the driver's left shoulder, delivering a shock as the Taser made a "crackling" sound. "[The driver] felt immediate pain ... and felt physically sick," the agreed facts state. A second offender, referred to only as "Fred", tried to help Connors steal the Mercedes by trying to hit the driver with a crowbar and attempting to remove the key from the ignition. The driver got to the key first, though he accidentally snapped it off before bolting on foot. Connors briefly chased him before giving up and returning to the Mercedes, where he Tasered the passenger twice and repeatedly punched him in the head. The passenger, Connors and "Fred" all eventually fled the scene, but not before the latter had struck the passenger with the crowbar. Police arrested Connors, who was on bail at the time, in Banks the following day. Having been behind bars ever since, he had served more than 13 months on remand by the time he faced court on Friday afternoon. Connors' lawyer, Daniel Turner, suggested acting Justice Richard Refshauge might sentence the 27-year-old to time served in relation to some of his charges. Mr Turner said a drug and alcohol treatment order, attached to a suspended jail sentence, could then be made in respect of the more serious crimes, like the attempted aggravated robbery. Prosecutor Chamil Wanigaratne told the court that while Connors had "amassed a healthy criminal history", the offender seemed to have "stepped up to the mark" recently in an effort to address the cause of his offending. Acting Justice Refshauge, who said he would regard the offender's criminal record as "unhealthy", agreed Connors had "made some genuine attempts at reform" lately. The judge said he would sentence Connors, who remains in custody, next Tuesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37pQecASsxP5kZpQjfMrnhn/d9938c52-b3fe-4c26-af3c-2b5e4bd325df.jpg/r0_599_1539_1469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg