A stand-off that saw police smash Brent Kite's car window will land the former NRL premiership winner in Queanbeyan Local Court on February 28. The former Clive Churchill medal-winning prop allegedly ignored requests of police to hand over his licence and undertake a random breath test, keeping his window closed after being stopped in Queanbeyan on Wednesday afternoon. Police allegedly spoke to him for more than 15 minutes before smashing the car window to gain entry to the vehicle, after a number plate check is said to have revealed Kite was driving an unregistered car in Lowe St. Kite was allegedly arrested and charged at Queanbeyan Police Station with not producing a driver's licence and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle A blood and alcohol test returned a negative result. MORE SPORT "About 4.25pm on Wednesday (9 February 2022), officers from Monaro Police District were patrolling Queanbeyan when they detected a vehicle with cancelled registration," a NSW Police statement said. "Police directed the vehicle to stop, which pulled into a unit complex off Lowe Street. "Officers told the driver why he had been pulled over and requested on multiple occasions for him to lower his window to provide his drivers licence and for the purpose of a breath test. "The man allegedly refused to comply with the directions and officers forced entry through the driver's side window, before the 40-year-old man was arrested. "He was taken to Queanbeyan Police Station where he returned a negative breath analysis and was charged with refuse to produce Australian drivers licence/state name/address, use unregistered registrable class A motor vehicle on road and use uninsured motor vehicle. "The man is due to appear before Queanbeyan Local Court on Monday 28 February 2022." Man of the match in the 2008 NRL grand final, Kite made five appearances for both Australia and Tonga, while playing 10 games for NSW at State of Origin level. Kite's NRL career came to a close in 2015 after 313 games across stints at St George Illawarra, Manly and Penrith. The Queanbeyan junior, now 40, won two premierships with Manly in a golden period for the Sea Eagles throughout a stellar career. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

