sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Brumbies, Super Rugby, Folau Faingaa, Irae Simone, Brumbies attack

ACT Brumbies players joke they need a crowbar to get the ball off Folau Fainga'a when he sniffs a try at the back of a rolling maul. They might need to upgrade their tool of choice to the jaws of life given the extra incentives on the line when the Super Rugby season begins next week. The Brumbies have promised a more powerful and entertaining style this year, keen to expand their attacking game and shed the remnants of their perceived reliance on the maul to win games. The reality, though, is they don't care how they score. Particularly given Australian and New Zealand rugby will donate $500 to the Red Cross Pacific Tsunami appeal for every try scored this season. The Brumbies are also inviting their supporters to donate supplies needed to help the rebuild in Tonga, while former ACT flanker Lachlan McCaffrey has already collected 40 boxes worth of rugby gear to send as part of his Youth in Union program. MORE CANBERRA SPORT It's a cause close to Fainga'a's heart after he and two of his Brumbies teammates - Fred Kaihea and Sefo Kautai - were among those waiting to hear how their Tongan-based families had been impacted by the tsunami. Fainga'a has a try-scoring record that would make most front-rowers blush. He has scored 21 times in the past three seasons, but the Brumbies are looking to their back line to share the load. "If it's a maul, I'm be trying to steal one off him," grins inside centre Irae Simone. "It really doesn't matter how we score tries as long as we're winning. "We're definitely going to try to play some good footy, and exciting footy. It's asking more from the centres to be more explosive in that collision area ... it's bringing a another skillset to everyone. Scoring tries, that's what we're about. Hopefully next week, we deliver that." Simone is set to start the year in the No. 12 jersey, and is confident a back line full of Wallabies experience can deliver in round one against the Western Force. The 26-year-old will link have Wallabies rising stars Noah Lolesio and Len Ikitau either side of him, while Tom Banks will return to fullback, Nic White at scrumhalf and coach Dan McKellar having several options for the two wing spots. Tom Wright and Andy Muirhead loom as the front-runners, while Jesse Mogg offers experience and versatile recruit Ollie Sapsford has played most positions in the back line before moving to Canberra. "We've lost a few players [from last season], but when it comes down to it for anyone who's wearing their jerseys, they just take the opportunity to put their best foot forward," Simone said. "Personally, last year was probably inconsistent. All I can control is just for me to get better and to get to the next level is nailing those one percenters. "Working a little bit a little bit harder again and just trying to tighten up my skill set. I'm just excited, fit and healthy and I'm just looking forward to the year to start." SUPER RUGBY ROUND ONE February 20: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/44b26197-0b94-4769-ad80-09d3c2dbf57f.jpg/r2_121_5446_3197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg