A four-bedroom Nicholls townhouse, described as being the size of a large house, sold at auction on Saturday for $1,309,500. The auction opened at $1 million, with the two registered bidders increasing their offers by $1000, then $500 increments until the final bid was placed. The property, 12/45 Dobbin Circuit Nicholls, now holds the record as the highest sale price for a townhouse in Nicholls and all of the Gungahlin district. Selling agent Nick Paine of Luton Properties Gungahlin said the auction drew a large crowd of onlookers. "Although it's a townhouse, it's essentially a house - it was so big and such a rare offering, I suppose, for a townhouse that it got a lot of interest just because of that," he said. "We had a strong pre-auction offer but the owners decided to take it through to auction, which I think was a good idea. "Every owner in the complex turned up to watch and congratulate the new buyer and the sellers. It's nice when a sale can sort of bring together a little community like that." MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Described in its listing as a townhouse with "grand proportions", the property sits on approximately 650 square metres of land and spans more than 270 square metres of internal living. It boasts four living areas, four large bedrooms and a double garage, plus private gardens and a swimming pool outside. CoreLogic records show the townhouse last changed hands in 2010 for $770,000. Mr Paine said the complex itself was in a desirable location, and had won awards from both the Housing Industry Association and Master Builders Association in 2006. Number 11 in the development sold for $1,105,000 in July 2021. Mr Paine said the recent sales were of interest to surrounding homeowners. "There's a lot of interest because [townhouses] don't sell for those prices very often," he said. "[Sales] like that always get that bit of interest because then people think, 'I wonder what that means for mine'." A total 117 Canberra homes went to auction last week, almost double the 65 auctions recorded this time last year. Canberra also recorded the highest preliminary clearance rate across the capital cities for the third consecutive week, with 81.9 per cent of auctions reporting a successful result. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

