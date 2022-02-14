More than 60 per cent of Canberrans over 16 now boosted

coronavirus,

More than 60 per cent of Canberrans aged 16 and over have now received a booster shot and 98.6 per cent of those aged 12 and over are double vaccinated. More than 75 per cent of five- to 11-year-olds in the ACT have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. It comes as the ACT records 375 cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours up until 8pm on Sunday, a drop from the 458 cases recorded the previous day. There were 51 patients in ACT hospitals as at 8pm Sunday, including four in intensive care and two who are being ventilated. The number in intensive care and being ventilated did not change, although there was one extra person in hospital compared with Sunday's report. There are now 2453 total active cases of coronavirus in the ACT. That's a drop from the 2530 active cases reported on Sunday. Young people were offered further incentive to get vaccinated on the weekend with a Superhero Day at a mass vaccination clinic in Canberra's north. Children and staff were encouraged to come dressed as their favourite superhero, as part of a push to get more Canberra residents in that age group vaccinated. Fears protesters would target the Australian Institute of Sport Arena vaccination clinic did not eventuate, with the centre open again for walk-in boosters this week. Around Australia It comes as NSW records another 6184 COVID-19 cases and a further 14 deaths. The NSW premier Dominic Perrottet said the state is heading in the right direction as cases of the virus declined by 502 on the previous day and there were eight fewer deaths. Nine men and five women died aged between their 60s and 90s and four of them were unvaccinated. Premier Dominic Perrottet says the state is in a "strong position" in the pandemic but is going through a "transition". "If you take a step back and look at the hospitalisations and ICU presentations things are certainly heading in the right direction," Mr Perrottet said on Sunday. Western Australia's Omicron outbreak is continuing to spread through aged care homes amid ongoing concern over low test numbers. The state recorded 38 new local infections on Sunday, taking the state's active case tally to 506 with no one currently in hospital. Queensland has recorded another 3750 cases of coronavirus and six deaths in the last reporting period. Tasmania recorded 408 cases with 12 people in hospital, including one who is in intensive care. In Victoria, 7104 cases of COVID-19 were reported, including 465 in hospital and 66 people in intensive care. - with AAP Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

