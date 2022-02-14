coronavirus,

As one protest winds down, another, completely different in nature, will ramp up across one Australian state on Tuesday. Thousands of NSW nurses from public hospitals will walk off the job tomorrow for the first time in a decade as part of a long-running campaign for better staffing and pay. Health Minister Brad Hazzard told the nurses union today he would speak to Treasury about improving nurse wages but, union secretary Brett Holmes said: "There was nothing to us in concrete terms around improved wages." A rally in front of Parliament House in Sydney is planned, while the timing and length of the action will vary from hospital to hospital. Skeleton staff will remain at work to ensure patient care. Whether it goes ahead will depend on the outcome of a conciliation hearing between the two parties that was being held late Monday afternoon. In Canberra, after days of unrest from anti-vaccine mandate protestors, police completed a largely peaceful operation to remove 1000 Convoy to Canberra protestors staying at a campsite in the city's north. Four were arrested for trespassing while another was charged with resisting arrest. Some of the protesters have since set up new camps at sites in the ACT and surrounding areas. What comes next? Well, who knows? What we do know is that The Canberra Times will continue its comprehensive reporting of the situation. Authorities today confirmed that human remains found in Victoria's high country belong to missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay. A man has been charged with two counts of murder and due to return to court in Sale for a committal mention on May 31. In NSW a court quashed former NRL star Jarryd Hayne's rape convictions on appeal. Mr Hayne, who was found guilty of two charges of sexually assaulting a woman in her bedroom on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final, will now face a retrial. Internationally, tension remains high in Ukraine with a Russian invasion believed to be imminent. Trade Minister Dan Tehan has warned Australia would enact strong economic sanctions against a Russian strike. On a completely different note, the Los Angeles Rams won the much-hyped Super Bowl, 23-20 against Cincinnati Bengals if you're interested. If not, maybe catch up on exactly who starred in the most expensive Super Bowl ads ever. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/ba918313-38b3-4664-9d4d-2279c1bc494d.png/r4_0_1916_1080_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg