Nick Frost jokes things started to turn around the moment his old housemate Bayley Kuenzle started packing his bags to join the Western Force. ACT Brumbies lock Frost was called into the Wallabies squad. The other member of the household, a dazzling outside back by the name of Mack Hansen, soon emerged as one of Ireland's most exciting prospects. "It was me, Mack Hansen and Bayley. I think he's the common denominator, BK left so there was two of us and we made national squads. BK was probably holding us back a bit," Frost grinned. Now Frost and Kuenzle are poised to collide in the Brumbies' Super Rugby Pacific opener against the Force at Canberra Stadium on Sunday. Kuenzle won't be the only familiar face returning to Canberra. Former Brumbies teammates Reesjan Pasitoa, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Reece Tapine and Harry Lloyd all packed their bags for Perth during the off-season. MORE RUGBY UNION "Some of those guys, honestly I haven't seen much of them in any Force gear yet to be honest, especially my ex-housemate Bayley Kuenzle. There's a lot of photos of them at beach bars with unbuttoned shirts, so we don't actually know what they look like in any Force gear. Keen to see what they look like," Frost said. "I actually spoke to [Kuenzle] last night so we're looking forward to it, looking forward to catching up and obviously having a run against each other if we get the chance. "Even Reesjan, Finesy, Reece, I'm very good mates with all of them. It would be good to just hold them back a few times at rucks and a bit of lip on the field." Frost is pushing Darcy Swain and Cadeyrn Neville for game time at the Brumbies, and he is raring to go for a challenge against another Test squad member Izack Rodda in his return to the domestic scene. "I didn't really know Rodds until I joined the camp. It was good getting along with him, he's a great dude, quietly spoken but we had a good time together," Frost said. "It'll be good to go against each other, I obviously haven't played him so it'll be good fun, I'm looking forward to it." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.

