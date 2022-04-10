The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison calls 2022 federal election for Saturday May 21

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated April 10 2022 - 1:47am, first published 12:30am
Australians will go to the polls on Saturday May 21 to decide which party will form the next federal government.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
