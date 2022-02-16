news, crime,

A serial criminal will serve more jail time after police made a bizarre discovery in Belconnen, where they found him wearing nothing but grey underwear as he drunkenly sat in a car with two shredded tyres. Officers spotted the Holden Commodore, which had come to a stop in the middle of an intersection controlled by traffic lights, while on patrol late on October 2. Police noticed many telltale signs of burnouts as they approached the vehicle, on which both driver's side tyres had been wrecked. They then found unemployed Florey man Stanley William King, who had only been released from jail about a week earlier, sitting in the driver's seat and trying to restart the car. The 24-year-old, who smelt strongly of alcohol, said "in a near incoherent manner" that he had been driving to his partner's house despite being disqualified and drunk. He told police the damage to the Commodore was "fine" before, as officers put it, "his speech deteriorated to a point beyond understanding". MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: King was arrested after returning a positive result to a roadside breath screening test. Upon being told he had been taken into custody, the 24-year-old threatened officers and said words to the effect of: "Police are f---ing c----, you always come for me." King added that he would cause "a riot" if he was taken to the ACT watch house. He was eventually transported there, but he went via the Belconnen Police Station. At the station, he refused to provide a breath sample for analysis and spat, multiple times, into a container and onto the floor. King also threatened to fight police, who described becoming concerned he would "direct his next load of saliva" at them. The 24-year-old later pleaded guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court to charges of refusing to provide a breath sample and driving while disqualified. He was patched into court via a phone link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre to be sentenced on Wednesday morning. Magistrate James Lawton said King was still a young man, and noted that the 24-year-old had "sadly" told the author of a court-ordered report that he felt like he had become institutionalised. The magistrate ultimately sentenced the Florey man to eight months in jail and imposed a $2000 fine, which will be acquitted in custody, for King's latest crimes. He also activated some previously suspended jail terms, giving King a new total sentence of four years and two months. This was backdated to start in November 2019. Mr Lawton set a non-parole period of two years and five months, making King eligible for release from custody in April this year.

