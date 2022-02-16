news, latest-news, supercars, super2, cam hill, cameron hill, 888 racing

It's an animal. And Cameron Hill's already had a couple of "moments" in his new beast. The Canberra Super2 driver had his first taste of driving his new Supercar for the upcoming season where he'll compete in the development series below the big dogs. His first race is at the Sydney SuperNight on March 4-6 and he had his first drive at Queensland Raceway in Brisbane during the week. Hill's first two days' testing were awesome and he will return for his third-and-final day next week. It's the first time the reigning Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champion has driven a Supercar, with the 25-year-old giving his Triple Eight Racing VF Commodore the tick of approval. "It's been a pretty awesome few days - to got my first taste of driving a V8 Supercar," Hill said. "They're just a lot of fun to drive ... and the team are just awesome. "They're pretty awesome. They've got a lot of grip. They stop incredibly well. They're an animal basically. "But compared to what I'm used to they're reasonably similar in some regards - it's kind of like a different flavour ... overall I'm really enjoying driving it. "I had a couple of moments, but that's what happens when you start to push the boundaries." MORE CANBERRA SPORT Hill's got his sights set on adding the Super2 title to his already impressive resume - although he knows how tough it's going to be. He's returned to Canberra for his day job - working for the Queanbeyan-based family team CHE Racing in the Australian Formula Ford Championship. Next week's he's back up to Queensland for his final day of testing and then it'll be all systems go for his first race. "It's been something I've been working towards the last few years and I'm very lucky to have this opportunity, but I feel like I'm definitely ready for the next step," Hill said. "We've definitely proven ourselves through Porsches and now we're on a pretty exciting journey into V8s. "The goal is to give it our best crack and try and win as many races [as we can] and ultimately the championship [this year]. "It'll be a tough field. I'm realistic, but also I'm pretty confident with my experience and the team I've got around me we should be in a good position." The goal's to force his way onto a Supercars team and race at Australia's top level. While this year might come too soon for the emerging driver, he's also looking to make his Bathurst debut and take on the best drivers on the legendary Mount Panorama circuit. "That's where I've got my focus and this year's all about showing to all those main-game teams that I can mix it with the big boys and I can handle a V8," Hill said. "We're two days in so it's very early days, but so far so good. "I do have my intention of getting a start at Bathurst. I'm realistic this year. Teams like to be very organised so I would probably aiming for sure to be on the grid in 2023."

