sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Super Rugby, Andy Muirhead

Andy Muirhead's milestone game is, in the nicest possible way, a win for the little guys. For all the wingers who have been told they were too small. For all the wingers who have at some point been a speed bump for the 110 kilogram wrecking balls in the modern game. Because the ACT Brumbies flyer still remembers driving from Brisbane to Canberra for nothing more than the promise of a chance to train. Even then he was told he wasn't needed occasionally, so he delivered packages around the capital until he finally got his opportunity. And since then, he hasn't looked back. His 50th Super Rugby cap will come five years after his debut in South Africa, where he proved size didn't matter as he ran rings around opponents and forced people to take notice. Muirhead gives away plenty to most opponents. He's 84 kilograms compared to fellow starting winger Tom Wright's 98 kilograms and wrecking-ball in waiting Chris Feauai-Sautia at 101 kilograms. What he has always lacked in size, he made up for with smarts. He has built his career on knowing how to run the perfect line, support play and elusiveness. "I've always been told I was too small," Muirhead said. "It's always been the case, I just know what I accel at. You've just got to know what your strengths are. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "I'm not a big, big outside back like most wingers these days, so I just do what I can to fit in. "I still remember speaking to Dan and him telling me to come [to Canberra] to train. A couple of times I got told I wasn't needed, but I stuck around and was a pest enough that now it's 50 games." Muirhead and Wright have won the early-season wing battle, keeping their spots out wide for the match against the Western Force at Canberra Stadium on Sunday. They get the opportunity to stake their claim for regular starting positions, but Jesse Mogg, Feauai-Sautia and Ollie Sapsford are among those lurking and waiting for their opportunity. Muirhead credits Canberra club Royals for helping him break into Super Rugby, which eventually led to being called into the Wallabies squad last year. "I love players with that sort of story. They've come through club rugby, haven't had the red-carpet treatment," said Brumbies coach Dan McKellar. "He didn't play Australian schoolboys or under-20s and didn't go straight into an academy program. He did a trade, plugged away and came here to try it for free, pretty much. "He got his crack [in 2017] and now he's a leader within our group. I'm just really proud of him, I hope the boys really lift for him." The Brumbies will roll out a back line full of Wallabies experience. Muirhead is the only starter without Test experience, but he was part of Dave Rennie's national set up for most of last year. Mogg, who is on the bench, has three Tests and is making his Brumbies comeback after seven years playing abroad. He has also recovered from a horrible leg injury, which forced him to miss almost two years of rugby. "When I first heard he was keen to come back ... don't worry about how old or anything like that," McKellar said. "He's got incredible rugby IQ and will probably be a coach one day. "He loves the Brumbies ... to be getting his 61st cap, I think a lot of people are excited about that." The Force will have their own Brumbies flavour in round one. Rising stars Reesjan Pasitoa and Bayley Kuenzle will form the 10-12 combination after leaving Canberra at the end of last year to chase regular game time in Perth. Toni Pulu, Harry Lloyd, Kyle Godwin, Ian Prior and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa have also all had stints in Canberra. SUPER RUGBY ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Ed Kennedy, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Ollie Sapsford, 23. Jesse Mogg. Force team: 1. Tom Robertson, 2. Feleti Kaitu'u (c), 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Fergus Lee-Warner, 5. Izack Rodda, 6. Brynard Stander, 7. Kane Koteka, 8. Tim Anstee, 9. Ian Prior, 10. Reesjan Pasitoa, 11. Manasa Mataele, 12. Bayley Kuenzle, 13. Kyle Godwin, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Jake Strachan. Reserves: 16. Andrew Ready, 17. Harrison Lloyd, 18. Greg Holmes, 19. Ryan McCauley, 20. Ollie Callan, 21. Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, 22. Jake McIntyre, 23. Richard Kahui. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j2iwCiKfwhVWJky39Vsdpt/c85bf5ae-2659-4813-a012-b60502be5213.jpg/r12_334_4831_3057_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg