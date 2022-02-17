coronavirus, politics, protests

Independent MP Craig Kelly has brought a conspiracy into the House of Representatives, suggesting Australian Federal Police used "sonic weapons" on anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Canberra last Saturday. He asked if the AFP had sought approval from the presiding officer to use "long range acoustic" devices on protesters. The conspiracy has been circulating online this week after some of the protesters say they fell ill following Saturday's protest, which Mr Kelly claimed was the largest ever in Canberra - to the sound of jeering from some members. "During that protest, can the Speaker confirm if the AFP positioned one or more long range acoustic devices in the parliamentary precincts with the intention that it be used as a sonic weapon against protesters," Mr Kelly said, to muffled laughter. Before the Speaker can answer, an interjector calls out, "It's 5G!". There is no evidence such weapons exist or are owned by the AFP. "I'll report back to the house," a weary sounding Speaker Andrew Wallace replies, before adding a few seconds later "in due course". READ MORE: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/3178fd2f-aefa-4e4e-98e4-6178c9ed42db.jpg/r2_485_4740_3162_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg