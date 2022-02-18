news, crime,

A tow truck driver has admitted killing one man and seriously injuring another in a crash on the Barton Highway last year. Jake Barrett, 27, pleaded guilty in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday to charges of negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm. Both charges had only just been laid as back-ups to more serious culpable driving allegations, to which Barrett has pleaded not guilty. Barrett was behind the wheel of a tow truck, which was carrying a 10-tonne excavator, when police say the vehicle travelled through a red light at the intersection with Gungahlin Drive on September 15. Investigators have said Barrett's truck hit a Ford Falcon driven by a 45-year-old man, who died at the scene. A Toyota Land Cruiser was also caught up in the crash and propelled 60 metres, seriously injuring its driver. Following an investigation by ACT Policing's major collision team, Barrett was issued a summons to face court on charges that included culpable driving causing death and culpable driving causing grievous bodily harm. Prosecutor Rebecca Christensen SC told the court on Friday that she intended to proceed with those charges despite Barrett having now pleaded guilty to less serious back-ups. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS: Magistrate James Lawton therefore committed Barrett to the ACT Supreme Court for trial on the culpable driving allegations. Mr Lawton also transferred the back-up charges of negligent driving to that court. Barrett, who was placed on bail, faces up to two-and-a-half years behind bars if he is ultimately sentenced on the lesser charges. Should Barrett be found guilty of the culpable driving allegations, he would face maximum penalties totalling 24 years in jail.

