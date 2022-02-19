news, latest-news,

We've all heard the adage: "women are better multitaskers than men". Like it or loathe it, it rang true in the sporting world this week, but that doesn't make it right. It was brought to the fore when Adelaide United's Fiona Worts revealed she was juggling a job at McDonald's with her A-League Women's career. Worts scored five goals for Adelaide last weekend, equalling the competition's record for the most goals in a game. A day later she was back flipping burgers at the golden arches. Initially it was hailed as a great story. Here was a female athlete dominating on the field, and working off it to fund her dream. But it didn't take much scratching of the surface to realise how fraught this was, because a few days later Newcastle's reserve goalkeeper Georgia Boric had to quit soccer because of work commitments. It's sad, isn't it? And unfortunately, it's not new and there's no clear indication of when women will be able to focus solely on sport in Australian-based competitions. What Worts and Boric have done is brought back to the surface the chicken or the egg debate female athletes have been having for decades. Widely, though, it seems the Australian sporting landscape isn't ready to grapple with it and you only need to look at the gulf between minimum sporting wages to realise it. Bigots, journalists and troll accounts online love to comment about how "bad" female sport is when they enter the chat to previously male-only professional codes, such as AFL, NRL, A-League Men's, Super Rugby and NBL. If you are so concerned, please put your money where your mouth is and invest. This is what women's sport needs to grow - money. "Men's sport took decades to become professional." OK, so you agree these codes have had decades to grow and prosper without criticism of their leagues not being good enough along the way? Sure players and teams have faced criticism for their performances, but the validity of their leagues is not continuously questioned. MORE IN SPORT: Right now AFLW, NRLW, Super W, WNBL and A-League Women's players face a multitude of factors that keep their leagues in the semi-professional category. Wages leading to insecure income streams due to the part-time nature of their leagues, juggling playing, training and work commitments to earn a living (which creates an even bigger problem if there are injuries), smaller squad sizes, less resources and poorer facilities to name a few extra barriers. In addition to facing criticism and comparison to their male counterparts, time is on the men's side when it comes to professionalism. Their competitions have been around for centuries in some cases, and becoming full-time athletes happened decades ago. The WNBL, Australia's longest-running women's competition, started in 1981 and is still a part-time job for most. The ALW started in 2008, the AFLW in 2017 and the NRLW and Super W following in 2018. Still in their infancy, yes. But does that make them less deserving of an opportunity to earn enough to work one job instead of a few? You know the answer to that. This is where you cannot have it both ways. Invest, believe and reap the rewards, or shut up and stop questioning the value of women's sport and arriving on the statement it is somehow less than. Because if we look at the conditions that female athletes in Australia face in these codes, when compared to the men, they are juggling a whole lot more with less financial reward, similar pressures and the bonus of misogynistic criticisms each time they take to the field or court. The discussion between the two also seems to be based on the value of women's sport financially, compared to men, neglecting the value of it outside of economic gains. It provides more than financial worth because representation equals more junior athletes, more involvement, new fans, growth of the sport and untapped stories. Although those values should take priority over financial viability, this is also on the up. Research has shown viewership of female sport is increasing exponentially, so imagine what would happen if those barriers they face were taken away and we were treated to year-round leagues. Women's sport in an untapped market, full of unpaid writers and die-hard fans carrying those stories on their backs. So are you angry imaginary investors will not make their money back if they invest, or are you angry women are even playing sport at all as men's sport is "more enjoyable to watch".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/f8062850-04d5-44a8-8342-bdde5c141144.jpg/r12_511_4987_3322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg