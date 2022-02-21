news, crime, Canberra, ACT, Court

A man charged with murdering his housemate and attempting to murder two other people has been committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court. Wajid Kakar, in his mid-30s, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and two of attempted murder. The murder charge relates to the death of 34-year-old Michael Williams in Page on February 20, 2021. Mr Kakar, an Afghan national, is further accused trying to murder another housemate and a woman who police said was visiting at the time. MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Previously, police accused Mr Kakar of using at least two knives to inflict significant stab wounds. He was also badly injured and was under guard in Canberra Hospital following his arrest. Mr Kakar appeared via phone in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday when he was committed to trial in the supreme court. Committal proceedings were waived as the prosecution consented. His lawyer previously told the Magistrates Court they were exploring a mental impairment defence. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Supreme Court on March 3 for a directions hearing.

