The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II and Canberra: the capital she saw grow through her reign

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queen Elizabeth II, in many ways, has been a contemporary of Canberra. The city's development and growth to a carefully considered plan has mostly taken place in her lifetime, its progress tied to the fortunes of the Australian people.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.