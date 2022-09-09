The Queen was truly never on my radar growing up. From my childish view, she always looked stern. And dowdy, clutching her black handbag. I probably only noticed her when "she" popped up on an episode of The Goodies, which mercilessly sent up the royals, despite Tim's devotion to the monarchy. (And, fun fact, Prince Charles was actually a firm fan of The Goodies. Another reason to love him.)

