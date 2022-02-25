Art festival goes underground in the Parliamentary Triangle

news, latest-news,

Pedestrian underpasses in the Parliamentary Triangle are looking a lot more interesting as they are painted with murals in a prelude to next month's Surface street art festival in Canberra. The murals - the Parkes Way pedestrian underpass and the Commonwealth Avenue pedestrian underpass - cover 280 square metres of wall. Artist Tim Phibs is curating the mural design and focusing on the plant and animal life of the National Triangle. He is also the curator of the Surface festival which runs March 4-6. The National Capital Authority collaborated with the festival to help enliven the National Triangle. Artists Beastman and Karri McPherson are focusing on geography - both natural and man-made. Fellow artist Eddie Longford, in consultation with local elders and community, is focusing on the rich Indigenous history of the area.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kDqE8LvSwvU8fyZkrZC97F/91c525a4-3326-4b42-912e-9c4771b25875.jpg/r0_75_1019_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg