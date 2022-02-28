Pimped out pancakes: recipes for Shrove Tuesday

whats-on, food-and-wine,

Who's up for pancakes in bed? Count us in! March 1 is Shrove Tuesday, also known as pancake day, and we've got your morning sorted. Shrove Tuesday is the day before Lent starts on Ash Wednesday and always falls 47 days before Easter Sunday. Mark the day with delicious pancake recipes from Australian Eggs - from the classic to something a little more indulgent, we have you covered. Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes 1 1/2 cups of plain flour 1 tbsp of baking powder 1 tbsp of caster sugar 3 eggs 1 cup of milk 50g of unsalted butter, melted 1 tsp of vanilla extract (optional) 1. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and sugar together. In a separate bowl whisk the eggs, milk, butter and vanilla together. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and whisk in the milk mixture to make a smooth batter. 2. Heat a large, lightly greased non-stick frying pan over a low-medium heat. Working in batches of three at a time, pour 1/4 cups of batter into the pan. Cook the pancakes for 1-2 minutes, until bubbles break on the surface and the underside is golden brown. Flip the pancakes over and cook for 1 minute and remove from the pan onto a plate. Keep a clean tea towel over the plate of cooked pancakes to keep them warm. 3. Stack and serve the pancakes with maple syrup and blueberries or the topping of your choice. Tips: If you're looking for something more gourmet, choose from some of our sweet and savoury topping ideas below: Makes: 12 pancakes Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes 2/3 cup (100g) plain flour 1 tsp salt 2/3 cup (160ml) milk 3 eggs 30g butter, diced 50g butter, diced 1/3 cup caster sugar 3 Granny Smith apples, peeled, 2 cut into thick wedges, 1 sliced thinly 1 cinnamon quill, halved 1/4 cup water 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, plus extra for garnish Vanilla bean ice cream and maple syrup, to serve 1. Arrange one oven rack in the middle position and remove all other racks above or below. Set oven to 240/220 degrees(fan-forced) and place a 25 centimetres (top measurement) ovenproof frying pan into oven to heat up. 2. Combine flour and salt in a large mixing bowl and make a well in the centre. Pour in milk and add eggs. Whisk to a smooth batter. 3. Once oven has reached temperature, quickly remove hot frying pan from oven. Add butter and swirl pan to coat the base and sides. Pour in batter and return to oven. Cook 15-18 minutes or until pancake has puffed up and sides are golden. 4. While the Dutch baby is cooking, melt butter in a deep pan over medium heat. Add sugar and cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes or until sugar starts to caramelise. Add apple wedges, cinnamon quill and water and cook for a further 3-5 minutes. Add apple slices and cook until soft and caramelised. Stir in ground cinnamon and mix well. Set aside. 5. Remove Dutch baby from oven and top with caramelised apples, scoops of vanilla ice cream and maple syrup. Sprinkle with more ground cinnamon if desired. Serves: 4 Prep time: 20 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes 1/2 cup (150g) smooth peanut butter 1/4 cup (35g) brown sugar 150ml thickened cream 2 tbsp maple syrup 1 1/4 cups (190g) plain flour 2 tbsp caster sugar 2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder 1 tbsp baking powder 1/4 tsp salt 3 eggs 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 cup (250ml) milk 50g unsalted butter, melted, plus extra for cooking 1/3 cup (70g) milk choc bits 300ml cream, whipped 2-3 bananas, sliced Grated dark chocolate for garnish (optional) 1. Combine peanut butter, brown sugar, cream and maple syrup in a small saucepan and heat over low heat, stirring continuously for 3 minutes or until smooth and sugar has dissolved. 2. Sauce should have a thick pouring consistency. If it becomes too thick, stir in a little water or cream to loosen the sauce. Pour into a serving jug, cover and set aside. 3. Sift flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder together in a medium bowl. Mix well. Make a well in the centre. 4. Whisk together eggs, vanilla and milk in a small bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients, along with melted butter. Mix until just combined. Fold in choc bits and set aside to rest for 10 minutes. 5. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium-low heat and add a little melted butter. Swirl until it begins to foam. 6. Using a cup measure, scoop pancake batter into hot frying pan. Cook 2 minutes or until bubbles form and burst on the top of the pancake. Turnover and cook for a further 1 minute. Place cooked pancakes into a large baking dish and cover with foil. Keep warm in a low oven while cooking remaining pancakes. 7. Serve pancake stacks topped with sliced bananas, whipped cream and drizzled with the warm peanut butter sauce. Garnish with grated dark chocolate. Makes: 8-10 pancakes READ MORE RECIPES Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 20 minutes 2 eggs 1/3 cup milk or almond milk 1 tbsp coconut oil, melted 1 tbsp maple syrup, plus extra to serve 1 1/2 cups almond meal 1 tsp gluten free baking powder 1/2 cup grated green apple, plus extra sliced to serve 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon Greek yoghurt and strawberries, to serve Natural almonds, roughly chopped, to sprinkle 1. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, oil and syrup together. Stir in almond meal, baking powder, grated apple and cinnamon. Mix to combine well. 2. Heat a large, lightly greased non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Working in batches of 3, pour 1/4 cups of batter into the pan. Cook pancakes for 2-3 minutes, until bubbles break on the surface and underside is golden brown. Flip over and cook for 1 minute. 3. Serve topped with a dollop of Greek yoghurt, extra sliced apple and berries. Drizzle with extra maple syrup and sprinkle with almonds. Makes: 8 pancakes Prep time: 20 Minutes Cook time: 30 Minutes 3 egg yolks 1 whole egg 1/2 cup (110g) caster sugar 2 tsp lemon zest 2/3 cup (160ml) lemon juice (approx. 2 lemons) 125g chilled butter, diced 1 1/2 cups plain flour 1 tbsp baking powder 1 tbsp caster sugar 3 eggs 1 cup milk 50g unsalted butter, melted 1 tsp vanilla extract (optional) Blueberries, to serve 1. Combine egg yolks, egg, sugar, lemon zest and juice in a large heatproof microwave-safe bowl. Whisk with a balloon whisk until combined. 2. Add the diced butter and place onto the microwave turntable. 3. Follow manufacturer's instructions to reduce microwave power to 50 per cent. Cook uncovered for 7-10 minutes, stirring every minute until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. (See tips) 4. Cover the curd surface with plastic wrap to prevent it from forming a skin. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until cold. 5. In a large bowl, whisk the flour baking powder, sugar and a pinch of salt together. In a large jug whisk eggs, milk, butter and vanilla, if using. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and whisk in milk mixture to make a smooth batter. 5. Heat a large, lightly greased non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Working in batches of 3, pour 1/4 cups of batter into the pan. Cook pancakes for 1-2 minutes, until bubbles break on the surface and underside is golden brown. Flip over and cook for 1 minute. 7. Stack and serve the pancakes with lemon curd and blueberries. Tips Makes: 12 pancakes, 1 1/2 cups lemon curd

