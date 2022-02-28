news, latest-news,

Up to 35 millimetres of rain has been forecast in the capital on Wednesday, with wet weather predicted for the rest of the week. The Bureau of Meteorology has reported a very high chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm on Monday evening, with rain continuing into Tuesday. The system wreaking havoc in the Northern Rivers this week is not expected to impact further south, however, another system is coming, the bureau's Neil Bennett said. "That will develop during Tuesday, potentially into Wednesday as a low-pressure system off the coast," he said. "That is likely to bring some further heavy rainfall and potentially some damaging winds along the coastal regions to the south. "There is the possibility there of some rainfall drifting into the ACT and Canberra, but not on the levels that have been seen up on the north." Mr Bennett said following rainfall of 20 to 35 millimetres in the ACT on Wednesday, rain was expected to be just two to eight millimetres on Thursday, before clearing on Friday. He said some locations around Lismore had received more than 700 millimetres in 24 hours. "Those sorts of falls haven't been seen in Australia since 1998," he said. "That type of rainfall is typically associated with significant tropical weather systems, such as a tropical cyclone or slow moving tropical loads. "So what they're experiencing is quite extraordinary." Mr Bennett said while that weather system was likely to clear in Queensland on Monday afternoon, thunderstorms were likely to develop behind that system. "That will lead to further heavy falls as well, so not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination and still obviously a very dangerous situation. "Unfortunately, as we've seen, a tragic situation as well." READ ALSO: In the ACT, Coppins Crossing reopened on Monday, after heavy rainfall lead to flooding across the region on the weekend. Point Hut Crossing, Uriarra Crossing and Oaks Estate Crossing remained closed. Summersalt and the 2022 Royal Canberra Show went ahead on the weekend despite the rain, with show organisers reporting a roaring success. The Canberra show welcomed a crowd of more than 40,000 to Exhibition Park across three days, following its cancellation in 2021 due to COVID. The rain started during Missy Higgins' set on Stage 88 on Saturday night and continued to the end of the Commonwealth Park concert. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/b1e65585-bf40-4acf-bddf-5492cecccb32.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg