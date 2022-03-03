whats-on, food-and-wine,

Murrumbateman will soon see its Winery Cycle Trail completed by the Yass Valley Shire with a $2 million grant from New South Wales government. The winery cycle trail, which connects many wineries for cyclists, is part of the ever-increasing tourist infrastructure, of various accommodation options, bike hire, restaurants, cafes, wine bars, chocolate maker, galleries, rural charm, and historic sites which makes it a very attractive destination. "I am excited to see the path now in use, not only with cyclists, but joggers, dog walkers and family strolls. I look forward to it mirroring the very successful Clare Valley cycle trail in South Australia," Murrumbateman's Helm Wines director Ken Helm says.

