news, federal-politics, politics, news, Russia, Ukraine

Australia will provide millions of dollars of lethal ammunition to Ukrainians to fight Russian armed forces. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced $US50 million worth of lethal and non-lethal weapons will be provided to Ukraine from the Australian government as part of NATO's support to push back on Russia's invasion of its European neighbour. Mr Morrison said existing sanctions were stalling the Russia's progression into Ukraine, but warned restrictions would likely not deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from his "outrageous" endeavours. "It is having a very serious impact on their progress," Mr Morrison said. "Every day that resistance continues. Everyday that we impose a cost on the Russian government and all those who support them in their unlawful acts, makes it even harder for Russia to continue to pursue their objectives in Ukraine. "This is also likely to lead to a ... more violent response from Russia. Anyone who thinks the Russian government is just going to sit there, I think doesn't understand the intent and the outrageous objectives of President Putin." READ MORE: The Prime Minister said he would not detail what is included in the deal worth about $70 million Australian dollars, but would include ammunition, missiles and defence technologies. "I am not going to go into the specifics of that because I don't plan to give the Russian government a heads up about what is coming their way but I can assure them it is coming your way," he said. The Commonwealth also announced increased support to assist visa approvals for Ukrainian refugees. Defence Minister Peter Dutton said Russian forces are known to be "particularly brutal" and people need to brace themselves for the human tragedy to come over the coming weeks. "We know from history that Russian trips can be particularly brutal and I think people should brace themselves for what we will see out of the Ukraine in the coming days and weeks," he said. "It's a human tragedy unfolding already and it's only going to compound." More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137155669/7b031af3-cc07-4c07-a8fb-50c798974832.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg