SES crews have prepared for minor flooding in Queanbeyan with 25 to 40mm of rainfall forecast for the Canberra region Wednesday. Previously, a top of 50mm was forecast for the area. SES volunteers distributed sandbags on Tuesday, while Queanbeyan SES deputy unit commander of operations Brent Hunter said that rivers were already swollen, heavy ground saturated and Googong Dam was at capacity. Houses are not expected to be inundated but roads and crossings that could be impacted across the Queanbeyan-Palerang region include the low-level crossing on Morisset Street, the Bombay bridge near Braidwood, the low-level causeway on McCusker Drive at Bungendore, Briars Sharrow crossing and other crossings on surrounding roads. A slow moving coastal trough has already delivered hundreds of millimetres of torrential rain that has flooded southeast Queensland and northern NSW in recent days. The Bureau of Meteorology warned on Tuesday afternoon that some areas could receive up to 200mm of rain in six hours. Intense rainfall and thunderstorms could also cause flash flooding, while wind gusts could exceed 90km/h in some areas. Meanwhile, a moderate to major flood watch issued on Tuesday for the Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers has been downgraded to minor. READ ALSO: A flood watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop. Flood warnings will be issued if a minor flood level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

