Treasures to be found at Farrer market day

A whole lot of downsizing has gone on for the 227 residents of Goodwin Village Farrer as they moved into the new and expanded aged care facility in Canberra's south over the past few years. They and their families are now generously donating everything from excess jewellery to clothes to furniture to put up for sale at a massive market day on Saturday. There will also be plants, cakes, arts and craft, books, CDs, sausage sizzle and displays of vintage cars and telephones in what is the first market day in which the public has been invited on to the grounds since the buildings have been finished, and in the wake of COVID. The majority of proceeds from the market day will go towards the Dementia Australia Research Foundation with the remainder to be distributed between Farrer Primary School and the residents' committee. As well as a huge decluttering and fundraising exercise, the market day has also brought the residents together after so much isolation during COVID. "This has really pulled people from block to block and established some very long-lasting friendships," resident Maryanne Haslam said. Market Day convenor June Hicks said there had been some incredible finds in the donation, including silver rings and a commemorative glass cup from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation 70 years ago. She was thrilled by how the residents had pulled together for the event. "It's a wonderful community, really good," she said. And the weather won't be putting a dampener on their high spirits. "Whether or not it rains, it's still happening. We will bring it indoors if it rains," Mrs Hicks said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/feb8f8b7-626e-442d-ab68-e574a6434e50.jpg/r0_246_6000_3636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg