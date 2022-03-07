news, federal-election-2022,

Fancy a job helping the election run smoothly? The Australian Electoral Commission wants to hear from you. It's looking for 1,770 people to work in the ACT when the federal election happens, with May 21 as the last possible date. The breakdown of the jobs by division is Bean: 618; Canberra: 574; Fenner: 578. The jobs are various, from staffing warehouses to polling places on the day. Applicants must be double-vaccinated - it's not clear if a booster is also required. Scrutiny assistants, for example, look after unfolding, sorting and counting ballot papers. According to the commission: "this role also assists with dismantling the polling place, packing materials, removing signs and posters." They usually work in the evening up until midnight. Some of the jobs start five weeks before polling day. "These roles help conduct early voting in each electorate and support mobile polling in places like aged care homes and in remote parts of Australia," the AEC said. Some jobs will continue after election day. "The primary job is to recount all ballot papers and determine the elected candidate for each House of Representative seat and for each Senate position. There are around 28 million ballot papers to count after election day across the country." Pay will depend on the role, with more going to people with more responsibility. The hourly rate ranges from $25.54 to $48.29, though some will be on a "package" for the duration of their employment. The commission says that people could earn anywhere from around $400 to several thousand. Whether or not masks are required for workers will depend on the pandemic and the rules in operation at the time. Matters may have changed by May. READ MORE: Apart from the pay, the electoral commission said working on and around the day was also about helping democracy. The commission's manager for the ACT and NSW. Rebecca Main, said that "working at an election is a great way to earn extra money and contribute to your community". "Temporary election work is paid and no election experience is required - we'll give you all the training and support you need," she said. "While most of the jobs are on election day itself, some are for a few weeks before and after election day." "We'll have a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place to help keep voters and our workers safe." People who are interested should express their interest via the commission's website at aec.gov.au/electionjobs. "I encourage people to visit our website and register interest today, so we can appoint staff quickly when the election is called," Rebecca Main said. "It's an opportunity to get paid to have a front row seat to see democracy in action." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/27d173ec-4dd3-4ae5-86f6-c0e35d204fc8.jpg/r8_0_4920_2775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg