news, latest-news, On Stage: Spotlight On Our Performing Arts, national library of australia

I can't remember the first time I went on stage. It would have been when I was about three and I can almost guarantee it was a performance done to the Bananas in Pyjamas - because that's what all of the "Tiny Tots" dancers did at the dance school I went to. But this (at best) cute entry to the stage started a 15-year love affair with performing. And it genuinely was a love affair. My mum was supportive, but she was never the stereotypical dance mum pushing me into the spotlight. And while performing was in my blood - handed down from my nana who performed professionally - it was never a "must-do". With every term I was given a chance to stop - usually at the same time my parents saw how much classes were going to cost them for another 10 weeks. But the answer was always: "Why wouldn't I keep dancing?" READ MORE: It was well and truly part of who I was, and something like that doesn't leave you. There is still a certain feeling of belonging when I'm in or around stage, be it for dance, theatre, comedy or live music. And not to mention, you tend to have a greater understanding of what it takes to be up on a stage and performing to a crowd, at any level. The theatre is my happy place. And like many others, I don't think I fully understood that until it was taken away. And it is this collective realisation that makes it an apt time for the National Library of Australia's latest exhibition. On Stage: Spotlight On Our Performing Arts features cultural treasures, vibrant characters and milestone moments from Australia's performing arts history from the 1790s until today. It is a poignant reminder of the critical role the performing arts industry has played in Australia's cultural life. "The library's performing arts collections show how much Australians love live performance," exhibition curator, and library curator of rare books and music Susannah Helman says. "As a big fan of live performance of all kinds, I thought I knew the history of Australia's performing arts, but our collections have opened my eyes to the cultural lives Australians of the past could have known. "The library's performing arts collections are overwhelming in scope and only a selection can be displayed. In the exhibition, I've tried to represent key moments, productions and performers in our history, to give context to today's performing arts scene." Because it really is a scene, a spectrum even, of performing arts. And I think people forget about that at times. Performing arts is not limited to ballet recitals and theatre productions. It's AC/DC rocking out to a crowd of fans or 1950s folk band The Bushwalkers playing at a community event. It has weaved its way into the fabric of society, more so than anyone realised. And perhaps with this new realisation, it's the right time to look how far Australia's performing arts have come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hU74HdTxzzWB78D7znDAb9/9c0f5d62-8742-4326-a9f8-1fdf7fd76f5f.jpg/r2_302_5021_3138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg