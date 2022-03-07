One rule for Holgate, another on 'robodebt' for this government

comment, letters to the editor, canberra times letters to the editor, christine holgate, robodebt

Re: "Holgate, 'roadkill' of Morrison", canberratimes.com.au, February 27. Christine Holgate, the former Australia Post boss, was dropped because she had spent $20,000 on bonuses for executives. Meanwhile, the Morrison government was engaged in a lawsuit, later settled for $1.2 billion, for its failed robodebt scheme. The then secretary of Department of Human Services, Kathryn Campbell was responsible for designing and implementing robodebt, backed by ministers Scott Morrison, Alan Tudge, Christian Porter and Stuart Robert. But instead of Campbell being dumped by the government for this momentous failure she was given the plum role as secretary of Foreign Affairs (DFAT), elevated to the rank of major general in the Australian Army Reserve and made an Officer of the Order of Australia. Compare the pair: Holgate $20,000; Kathryn Campbell $1.2 billion. But wait, there's more. Aged care. While calls continue for the resignation of the Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck, I would argue the real culprit in this nightmare is the Aged Care commissioner Janet Anderson. It is she who has the authority to issue sanctions and address and correct the unscrupulous practices in Aged Care Services; not the minister. Despite Christine Holgate's public humiliation by the PM her leadership qualities have continued to shine far more brightly than any of her bullying detractors' efforts to keep the Morrison and Joyce circus afloat ("Holgate says she was 'roadkill' of Morrison", canberratimes.com.au, February 26). Female voters were not fooled last week when the PM beat his chest and called Putin a bully. They were reminded yet again of the PM's own highly-orchestrated and unacceptable theatrics as he pounced on the $20,000 worth of watches purchased as bonuses at Australia Post. With a distracting "khaki" election focus now revving up here, women will be more alert to important domestic issues receiving desperate "false flag" and finger-pointing treatment by the Coalition. Many women are ready and willing to impose sanctions as required at the ballot box. Sport Australia and the ACT government are both to blame for the diabolical situation of Canberra no longer having an active major indoor stadium. The AIS Arena was constructed by the federal government as part of the AIS in 1981. It was the AIS's main indoor training facility until the mid-1980s when specialised sport indoor training centres were constructed on the AIS site. In the early years, it was managed by Department of the Capital Territory and its mandate was to support AIS sports training activities as well as major indoor sporting and other events in Canberra. I remember many AIS sports being frequently upset at being kicked out of their training venue for Cannons games, ice skating, concerts and even horse jumping. It is obvious that the AIS Arena needs to be maintained until the ACT government constructs a new major indoor facility in Canberra. Both the federal government and the ACT government should jointly fund the upgrade to make the AIS Arena viable again. Why should the federal government pay? The needs of Canberra residents was one of the reasons for its construction. Since self-government, the ACT government has had an obligation to support the needs of Canberra residents, including major facilities. It has helped the Canberra Raiders and Brumbies by funding upgrades at Canberra Stadium, even though it's owned by Sport Australia. What about part-funding the upgrade to help Canberra's most successful national sports team, the Canberra Capitals? Sandy Paine (Letters, March 3) likes to call a "spade a spade", or the "private sector" the "profit sector". Well, I guess that is a bit more realistic, if you contemptuously dismiss an army of volunteers (which seems especially rude in the current circumstances), and numerous charitable, environmental and other not-for-profit organisations. But I guess it's mostly true; hundreds of thousands of sole traders, family business, small, medium and large companies do strive to make a profit, for themselves or their shareholders (including millions of retirees), by doing their best to meet the needs and wants of their customers. That is as opposed to the public sector, which I like to call the political sector. That term is a bit more realistic for that sector, I think. For Alex Mattea's illumination (Letters, February 28) an Australian government of any colour has my support and best wishes in making sure the Australian people do well out of any oil and gas prospects in the Timor Sea. Our benefit is their benefit as those resources are also denied to Indonesia and or Portugal. There would be no oil and no East Timor if it wasn't for the courage of John Howard, his government, and the ADF who stared down Indonesia and won independence for the Timorese. We have earned any recompense. Anyway, as Gough Whitlam once said to John Button about the East Timorese: "What are you worried about them for, comrade? They're all mulattos." (As It Happened, John Button, page 167). Russia President Vladimir Putin is gambling with the apocalypse of a nuclear Armageddon by raising Russia's nuclear forces to a higher state of combat readiness to keep the US from directly intervening in the war in Ukraine. But his most terrifying nuclear threat is the probable activation of a Cold War doomsday system known as "Dead Hand". It has the capability to automatically launch an integrated array of nuclear missiles as a retaliatory measure in the event of a devastating US nuclear first-strike that left Russia totally destroyed. Clearly, if Putin is prepared to wield this massively suicidal act of revenge without even the need for a human hand to push the nuclear button, how much more is he prepared to destroy all human life on Earth if he loses the war in Ukraine? Please, in future articles, could you emphasise the fact Australians do not elect their Prime Minister? They elect local members and senators. It is those local members and senators (from the winning party) who elect the PM. There are so many issues that may or may not arise during the course of the government's term that, unless there is some burning issue of overriding importance, one must necessarily vote for the party whose principles indicate which way they would move on said issues. So, to enable me to vote I need the various candidates and their parties to have clearly defined principles that enable me to asses their position on many subjects. In particular, what they would support, what they would reject, what they would compromise on and under what circumstances, and also what are the issues they have no particular interest in and would just go with public opinion or expert recommendations on? The Australian Electoral Commission website notes that it is an offence to canvass for votes within six metres of an entrance to a polling booth on polling day. Given Scott Morrison's attempts to weaponise his Christian beliefs for political advantage, I think it would be a good thing if churches made it an offence for politicians (especially those accompanied by a media unit) to attend church during an election campaign. There were plenty of other opportunities for the Prime Minister to express his support for war-torn Ukraine, but his attendance at St Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Sunday was a choreographed media event designed to drum up support from churchgoers in the forthcoming election. Rather than deliver a political speech at the front of the church, it would have been more appropriate for the PM to read from the Gospel of St Matthew 22:21: "Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's and unto God the things that are God's." These words from Jesus, the person Mr Morrison professes to follow, remind us of the division that should exist between the Church and the state; a division to which the PM seems to be oblivious. With us launching our own multiple cable-severing attacks in Australia, as across Bass Strait this week, we don't even need cyber-attacking enemies. That may be our best defence in global cyber war; our grossly pitiful wretchedness can attract only mercy from our "foes". I have a sign on my letterbox that says "no junk mail". How do I get a sign on my computer that says the same thing? It's comforting to know that ScoMo is at the helm. If Peter Dutton had the job he'd abolish taxes (always popular with voters) and run the economy through crowd funding. I don't think China will dare to touch Taiwan for another 50 to 100 years. Putin has spoilt it for them, too. It's good to see the media is in lockstep with the latest phrase "rain bomb". It's not really a game-changer and certainly doesn't take language to a whole new level. May the mind-numbing resilience of cliche-thought be with you. On balance, I reluctantly agree that Australia's high country wilderness is no place for brumbies, and they should be removed. However, in recognition of their place in our folklore, I suggest that a pair be let loose on City Hill to cavort among the rabbits. I see from the article by Peter Brewer ("Multiple inquiries into the heavy transport sector have yielded little or no action from government", canberratimes.com.au, March 2) that the former federal transport minister, Darren Chester, drew attention to the "second stage of Canberra's light rail project, which will bring thousands of heavy truck movements into the busiest part of the city". What does the ACT transport minister have to say about this very important issue? P McCracken's statement (Letters, March 3) that NATO is an anti-aggression pact is certainly debatable, given that it was set up primarily to counter the USSR but greatly expanded after the USSR ceased to exist. In a recent "mutual admiration society" meeting to discuss their respective views of the world in the current environment, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping informed us the time was ripe for a "transformation of global governance and the world order". Be afraid. Be very afraid. While all of Australia's overseas correspondents have done a good job in reporting on the ground the unfolding events in Ukraine, Isabella Higgins has been outstanding. She has been an inspiration to all young journalists, but especially to aspiring young Indigenous Australians.

