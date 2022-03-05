news, latest-news,

Australians woke up to inconceivable news this morning: one of our greatest cricketers, Shane Warne, has died. Warne was discovered unresponsive in a villa in Kho Samui, Thailand on Friday and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. Of course, tributes for the 52-year-old came thick and fast. Perhaps the quote that sums up his special place in our culture came from actor Magda Szubanski. She worked with Warnie on the beloved sitcom Kath and Kim. "Inconceivable that a life crammed with so much genius and larrikin charm could be snuffed out so suddenly and so soon," she posted on Instagram. "This is a shocking loss for our nation and for the cricketing world. And poor Sharon has lost her hero and the love of her life." Equally inconceivable is the amount of damage caused by floods in Queensland and NSW. The Insurance Council of Australia said it had received 67,537 flood-related claims so far, with the estimated cost climbing to $1 billion. While flood levels are receding on Saturday, the weather bureau has warned forecast rainfall from Sunday could cause flood waters tor rise again in NSW. Farmers have been promised financial assistance from the feds. At least one mob of cattle made it to higher ground at Tatham, a town south west of Lismore. An extraordinary video of the cattle bobbing along in the murky floodwaters thankfully has a happy ending. The cattle made it onto the garden of the Trustum family and promptly began chewing their way through the vegetable gardens and rose bushes. The situation in Ukraine continues to draw concern after Russia seized Europe's largest nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. The US ambassador to the United Nations warned "the world narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe last night". While the blaze at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been extinguished, officials remain worried about the precarious circumstances. If you're after a spectacle to lift your spirits, Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade promises to dazzle on Saturday night, rain or shine. Former Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes will be performing for the first time in a decade alongside The Wiggles and Vanessa Amorosi. You can catch all the glitz and glamour on ABC's iView from 6.30pm and ABC TV from 7.30pm.

