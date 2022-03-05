sport, cricket, Shane Warne, cricket, Cricket ACT

There wasn't a cricket ground in the nation that wouldn't have been feeling the loss of Shane Warne on Saturday. The news of his sudden death while holidaying in Thailand was met with disbelief by many. It was hard to fathom that the 'King of Spin' was gone at just 52 years of age. Down at Keith Tournier Oval in Ainslie, North Canberra Gungahlin's first-grade captain Tom Rowe summed up such a reaction, sharing his "where were you when" moment. "My mate this morning just told me, 'Warnie's dead', and I said, 'You're lying'. But then it was all over social media," Rowe said. "It's pretty devastating." Rowe's team has a few off-spinners in their ranks but they don't have any leg-spinners. It wouldn't be uncommon in local cricket clubs, with the bowling method somewhat of an art to master, and no-one mastered it better than Shane Keith Warne. His 708 Test wickets made him one of the greatest cricketers to ever pick up a Kookaburra. "Off-spin is easy to do. Leg-spin is hard. That was what made him so talented," Rowe said. "He's insanely popular here but everywhere around the world too. "With a guy of his stature it'll take a long time for people to get over it." Such was Warne's legacy, even those too young to recall him bowling could appreciate the impact of his shock passing. "It's quite unbelievable," 20-year-old off-spinner Finlay McGurk said while watching his side take on Weston Creek Molonglo. "At 52, it's just so young. It's something you never really imagined. "I was still quite young when Warne was at his peak, but I definitely watched plenty of his masterclasses on YouTube. "He's had such a massive influence in cricket. He changed spin. "The way he was able to kind of control the game and manipulate batsmen ... I think that's something you see that a lot these days, but he was really the biggest spinner to do that then." READ MORE: From the earring and bleached blonde hair with a 1990's era undercut, to his penchant for cigarettes, beers and baked beans, there was a relatable irreverence to 'Warnie' that made him a larger than life figure, beloved by many Australians. It was that larrikinism and repeated off-field controversies which probably cost him a chance to captain Australia, but it's all an accepted part of Warne's rollercoaster career and enduring cricket legacy - the good and the bad. "All the players nowadays are pretty politically correct. He was an amazing cricketer, but he was a genuine character too," Rowe said. There were many unforgettable memories to reminisce about from Warne's career, with the 'Ball of the Century' likely to top the list for some. In a perfect cricketing tribute, it's the conversation every cricket fan will likely have today, and there's a laundry list of contenders to be debated. On an overcast Saturday afternoon in the capital, Rowe and his mates are doing just that - though he struggles to nail it down to just one. "I reckon when he took his 700th wicket at the 'G bowling Andrew Strauss through the gate, that was pretty special," he said. "Then the 1999 World Cup was pretty special as well, or when he took 40 wickets in the Ashes. "Look, there's too many great things he did on the field."

