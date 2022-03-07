Professionals get Australian-first training in serving people with disability

news, education, Disability, Anne Ruston, universities

First-of-its-kind training will be developed and rolled out across universities and workplaces to increase the capability and confidence of professionals to better serve people with disability. The federal government is contributing about $2.5 million towards the design and implementation of Disability Best Practice Guide and Action Plan, with rollout expected in August. Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston said the goal was to ensure people with disability could access services just like anybody else, the plan underpinned by robust evidence and research and developed in consultation with people with disability. "We're hoping to provide educational institutions and professional bodies with the tools they need to incorporate disability awareness and confidence into their training," Ms Ruston said. "It will build the capability of professionals while they complete their qualifications and throughout their careers so they are better equipped to meet the needs of people with disability. Nobody should be turned away or discriminated against because of their disability." "It is being developed to implement training for staff and sectors people with disability often interact with including health, education, social science and justice workforces," Minister Ruston said. The training forms part of efforts outlined last month in the government's Community Attitudes Targeted Action Plan to build confidence in the community to work and engage with people with disability, as one of the objectives in Australia's Disability Strategy 2021-2031. The Australian Council of Learned Academies will receive almost $1 million to design the new training for key professions nominated by disability groups while working with the health, education, social science and justice workforces. READ MORE: ACOLA chair Richard Holden said there was a pressing need to ensure professionals across various sectors better serve Australians with disability. "This project will help inform what actions we can take, individually and collectively to deliver professional supports and services in a way that works for the whole Australian community," Professor Holden said. An additional $1.6 million has been committed to implementing the guide and action plan in learning institutions and industry bodies. Evidence provided to public hearings of the Disability Royal Commission has highlighted the need for consolidated training to increase disability inclusion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gbZxCg3zJpb4r79EPiJSKy/4e31f4d6-bb22-44ec-8092-2a2304274fa8.jpg/r3_273_5336_3286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg