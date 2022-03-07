news, crime, Canberra, Court, ACT, Crime, Police

A convicted stalker "undeterred by death" allegedly punched her partner numerous times in the head, leaving her with a swollen lip, before pointing a makeshift flamethrower at her and another woman. The defendant, a 36-year-old woman, faces two counts of using an inflammable substance to cause danger to another person and one count each of intentional threat to kill and common assault. Court documents state that an argument began between the defendant and her partner and another woman inside a unit on March 5. It triggered the defendant to allegedly punch her partner numerous times in the head, leaving her with a swollen upper lip. The defendant then grabbed a deodorant can and cigarette lighter and allegedly used them as a makeshift flamethrower and pointed it at the other two women. The partner then left the unit and screamed for help before heading back inside where the defendant allegedly threatened to kill the complainant then herself if police arrived. In court on Monday, defence lawyer Eddie Chen applied for bail and said his client disputed the claim that they were in a relationship. Mr Chen proposed that his client lived with her father three hours away in NSW and that she had no reason to travel to the ACT. "The likelihood of her re-offending would be very small in the circumstances where there will be no foreseeable scenario where she will be placed in the proximity of the complainant," Mr Chen said. He said that since being placed on a community-based order in 2020, his client had not been found guilty of any offences, which showed that such an order was "effective in keeping her away from general re-offending". MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS Prosecutor Hannah Lee opposed bail, saying the alleged offending was a "sustained episode of escalating violence against two different complainants". "The threat to kill the alleged girlfriend is allegedly followed by the threat to kill herself. This may be a flamboyant threat, but it's one that the complainant and the police took seriously and have good reasons for doing so based on the defendant's history of violence," Ms Lee said. "The defendant is undeterred by death itself...it's difficult to see what bail conditions or indeed terms of imprisonment, which she has served in the past for violence, would deter her from going against conditions designed to keep the complainant safe." Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker refused bail, saying the allegations were serious and the prosecution case was reasonable. Ms Walker said the defendant's criminal history, which includes a stalking conviction, was "very concerning" and extensive, which included numerous convictions for violence, including against police officers, and breaching court orders. "Were the defendant at some distance from this complainant, that would give some comfort," Ms Walker said. "In light of the criminal history, I'm not satisfied that she would be no risk whatsoever even at a distance." Ms Walker also said the risk the defendant posed to others is "something the court would be very concerned with" and that she may not comply with bail conditions. The case returns to court on March 29. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/130009714/1670ca01-007e-4593-bccd-65b85e4c7b0c.jpg/r0_103_4256_2508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg