news, latest-news, canberra raiders, ricky stuart, nrl, graham annesley, jordan rapana, jordan rapana suspension

The Canberra Raiders say they've been treated like second class citizens and kicked in the teeth. But NRL head of football Graham Annesley has moved to reassure the Raiders and their fans they are not being treated differently, adamant the game is being administered "as fairly and evenly" as possible. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart and winger Jordan Rapana were up in arms after the latter was denied access to a suspension loophole gifted to Latrell Mitchell, Brandon Smith and Reece Walsh. NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo retrospectively allowed Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith and New Zealand Warriors fullback Reece Walsh to use the All Stars game as part of their suspensions for off-field incidents. The move came after the Raiders were told they were not able to do the same for Rapana's one-game drink driving ban. The 32-year-old played for the Maori All Stars and copped another suspension for an on-field incident which will keep him out until round three. MORE RUGBY LEAGUE It means Rapana will be sidelined for the Raiders' round one showdown with the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Friday night. Annesley has moved to ease tension in the capital while conceding clubs and administrators will not always see eye to eye. "If you probably ask all 16 clubs privately if they thought they got a fair go from the rugby league, you'd probably get 16 clubs that say 'not really'," Annesley said. "We're all part of the same game, whilst we're in the administration and we do have to make decisions at times that clubs won't like, we've got a responsibility to administer the game as fairly and evenly as we can. Now I understand clubs don't always see it that way. "I can absolutely guarantee you there is no one at the NRL, at board level or at executive level, that's sitting in there saying 'how can we screw over the Canberra Raiders?' Or any other club. That's tongue in cheek obviously. "This is a tough, competitive game where everyone has passionate views about how things should happen, and at times, those views won't align. Everyone will get over it and we'll move on." Annesley was in the capital on Wednesday to announce Canberra Stadium will host the women's State of Origin clash on June 24. The move is being trumpeted as "a great opportunity to showcase the game" and for Canberra fans to prove their desire for an NRLW team in the capital. NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm. Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Semi Valemei, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Brad Schneider, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead (C). Bench: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Ryan Sutton, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Harry Rushton, 22. Jarrod Croker, 23. Xavier Savage, 24. Sam Williams. Sharks squad: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Toby Rudolf, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Dale Finucane (C). Bench: 14. Aiden Tolman, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 16. Royce Hunt, 17. Andrew Fifita, 18. Luke Metcalf, 19. Jesse Colquhoun, 20. Lachlan Miller, 21. Jensen Taumoepeau, 22. Jayden Berrell, 23. Jonaiah Lualua, 24. Thomas Hazelton. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/df7dce5a-d04e-4b51-a5c0-5e3b97847d0b.jpg/r1_75_3072_1810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg