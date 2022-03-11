news, latest-news, canberra raiders, corey harawira-naera, nrl, canberra raiders squad, canberra raiders contracts

Corey Harawira-Naera is set to enter his prime in Canberra after signing a three-year deal to stay in Raiders colours. The 26-year-old has signed a contract extension which will keep him in Canberra until the end of the 2025 season in a major coup for Ricky Stuart's squad. The deal was announced hours before the Raiders' NRL season-opener against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Friday night. The New Zealand international joined Canberra during the 2020 season following a tumultuous stint at the Canterbury Bulldogs which ended in controversial fashion. "The club has been really welcoming since I've been down here after leaving another club," Harawira-Naera said. MORE RUGBY LEAGUE: "It's very exciting, I love my life down here and I love the boys and I'm glad that the club want to have me as well because most players struggle and get a bit worried when their contract is on the line. I'm glad to get it done and I can focus on the season." The Raiders are targeting a return to finals football this year, determined to rebound after a 2021 campaign that saw them fall out of premiership contention. "Last year was probably really disappointing for the whole club and us players in general, but it's been a fresh and good start in pre-season," Harawira-Naera said. "In the trials the boys played well, and everyone is looking fit, and everyone is keen for the season to start now." Raiders chief executive Don Furner has trumpeted the new deal as a vote of confidence in the club's direction. "Corey has been a great addition to our squad since he arrived and has really settled into our club and Canberra," Furner said. "His re-signing is another show of faith in our club and what we're building for the future." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm. Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Semi Valemei, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Brad Schneider, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead (C). Bench: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Ryan Sutton, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Harry Rushton, 22. Jarrod Croker, 23. Xavier Savage, 24. Sam Williams. Sharks squad: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Toby Rudolf, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Dale Finucane (C). Bench: 14. Aiden Tolman, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 16. Royce Hunt, 17. Andrew Fifita, 18. Luke Metcalf, 19. Jesse Colquhoun, 20. Lachlan Miller, 21. Jensen Taumoepeau, 22. Jayden Berrell, 23. Jonaiah Lualua, 24. Thomas Hazelton.

