Jack Wighton has Dally M and Clive Churchill medals to his name but Ricky Stuart says the best is yet to come from the Canberra Raiders five-eighth. Wighton will play his 200th game for the Raiders when they open their NRL campaign against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium on Friday night. Already the 29-year-old is a State of Origin series winner and an international, but Stuart is confident one of Wighton's finest pre-seasons has him primed to go to another level. "It's hard enough playing one NRL game," Stuart said. "To play 200 is a wonderful milestone. He's done a lot in that 200. It's not over. I still think Jack has got his best football ahead of him, I really do. MORE RUGBY LEAGUE "His off-season, without putting pressure on him, his off-season has been one of his best. Jack is physically right and it's now up to the players around him to play well because it makes a half's job so much easier." Wighton will line up alongside Brad Schneider in Canberra's halves, the latter earning the first start of his NRL career following a major knee injury to new recruit Jamal Fogarty. Schneider will be tasked with leading Canberra around the park, unlocking Wighton's lethal running game as the Raiders hunt for the perfect start to a new season on home turf. Fogarty said, "With Jack we all know what kind of footballer he can be. He's a Dally M Medallist, represents his state, notch up 200 games for the Green Machine round one. "The best thing about Jacko is when he's happy and smiling - like all of us, when we're happy and smiling we're going to be playing our best footy - and it's good to see him coming to training happy. "If we can take a bit of pressure off Jacko just to let him play off the cuff instinctive football and whoever the half is steers the team around we're going to be in good stead." But there's more to it than a teammate taking some of the weight off his shoulders. Ask Stuart what makes Wighton so respected among his peers and his answer is simple. "I think his family to be honest. Mon, his partner and his children, they're beautiful young kids," Stuart said. "I think that with a number of the boys. Them settling down and having different responsibilities outside training and the game really matures a person. Mon and the kids have been a wonderful support mechanism for Jack. I know he is a very proud father and partner. That support system behind him has been a great help." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm. Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. James Schiller, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Semi Valemei, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Brad Schneider, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead (C). Bench: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Ryan Sutton, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Harry Rushton, 22. Jarrod Croker, 23. Xavier Savage, 24. Sam Williams. Sharks squad: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Matt Moylan, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Toby Rudolf, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Dale Finucane (C). Bench: 14. Aiden Tolman, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 16. Royce Hunt, 17. Andrew Fifita, 18. Luke Metcalf, 19. Jesse Colquhoun, 20. Lachlan Miller, 21. Jensen Taumoepeau, 22. Jayden Berrell, 23. Jonaiah Lualua, 24. Thomas Hazelton. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/6edd84eb-10ec-4b20-a952-6274623c09d0.jpg/r11_190_4489_2720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg