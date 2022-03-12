news, latest-news, canberra united, a-league, a-league women, michelle heyman, women's football, women's soccer

Michelle Heyman has every intention of returning to chase 100 A-League Women's goals next season after extending her record to 82. The 33-year-old ended her 2021-22 season with a hat-trick in her side's 3-3 draw with Brisbane Roar on Thursday. Heyman took out Canberra United's golden boot with nine goals to her name for the season, extending her ALW goal record to 82 as she continues to chase 100. And she plans to be back again next season to hunt it, but joked it may not be in Canberra green, with Brisbane also chasing her signature. "I don't think anyone can get rid of me yet," Heyman told Paramount Plus. "Fingers crossed the league gets a little bit longer then. It would make it a lot easier [to get to 100 goals], but 100 per cent I'll be back ready for more." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Down the other end of the field, teammate Ally Haran took out the club's top two awards in her debut ALW season. The 25-year-old was named the side's player of the year and players' player shortly before she flew home to the United States after their final match on Thursday. She made her ALW debut in round one before featuring in every game for Canberra during the 2021-22 season. The awards will act as a confidence boost for the central defender, who initially was loaned to Linton's squad from Orlando Pride before her NWSL contract in the US was not renewed. She remains unsigned for the upcoming NWSL season, after stints with Pride, Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage, but said the accolades were a huge surprise. "We have so many great players and everyone played their own part in games. Each and every game everyone went out there and gave it their all, so I was just happy to show up for the team every game and I'm so happy that the team was happy with my performance," she said. "I really enjoyed my time here. The girls were awesome, the coaching staff was nice. While it wasn't the season we wanted, we really pulled it together and were able to show we're a good team and were able to play some good football. "The fans were awesome, the girls were awesome, I'm really happy I was able to spend my season here." Teammates Keeley Richards and Chloe Lincoln had to wait until Saturday night to learn they had also received awards. Despite missing half of the season due to injury, Richards was overwhelmingly voted in by Canberra's members as the supporters' player of the year for her time in goal. She made an average of four saves per match, with one clean sheet, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Afterwards she took on a different role in the team, providing encouragement and advice to her successor Chloe Lincoln. The 17-year-old earned her ALW debut late in United's 3-3 draw against Perth Glory in early February. She featured in seven of the side's games, managed three clean sheets and was rewarded with the side's rising star award. Volunteer Liam O'Donnell was also recognised for his years of work at United home games, taking home volunteer of the year for his efforts at Viking Park as an usher and ticket scanner.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/RXMuw2JbrrS7ELSxSY9rkR/a34bfe04-4d0d-4be5-a149-416d6a3eb159.jpg/r0_318_4500_2860_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg