Goulburn man hospitalised after contracting Japanese encephalitis

A Goulburn man was hospitalised after contracting the first case of Japanese encephalitis in the area, NSW Health has revealed. The man has already been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover in a rehabilitation facility. The Goulburn man in his 60s was the fifth NSW person to contract the mosquito-borne virus and authorities are investigating how he became infected. Several more people in NSW are currently undergoing further testing for the virus and more cases are expected to be confirmed over the coming days and weeks. The case has prompted health authorities to urge vigilance from the community. READ MORE: Locally acquired cases of Japanese encephalitis have never previously been identified in NSW in animals or humans. Since late February 2022, the Japanese encephalitis virus has been confirmed in samples from pig farms in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. The virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect animals and humans. The virus cannot be transmitted between humans, and it cannot be caught by eating pork or other pig products. There is no specific treatment for Japanese encephalitis, which can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions and reduced consciousness in some cases. NSW Health advice to protect yourself against the virus:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/5fdeb0cb-547a-4afb-b3f1-50cf650c70ed.jpg/r1_293_2199_1535_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg