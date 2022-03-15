sport, raiders, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, north queensland cowboys, cowboys, raiders halfback, raiders hooker, adrian trevilyan

Adrian Trevilyan is set to make his NRL debut, while Matt Frawley has been called in to take over the reins of the Green Machine. Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has continued to show his faith in youth as they prepare to take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday. In a selection boost, the Raiders' unvaccinated players have all been granted medical exemptions that will allow them to play in Queensland. Those exemptions should also cover Canberra's round-eight clash against the New Zealand Warriors at Redcliffe. Trevilyan has been brought in to cover the loss of Josh Hodgson (knee) and back-up Tom Starling at dummy half, while Frawley will wear the No.7 jersey after Brad Schneider tested positive to COVID-19 on Monday. Frawley will be the third Raiders No.7 in a matter of weeks after Canberra lost first-choice Jamal Fogarty (knee) on the eve of the season. Co-captain Jarrod Croker (knee) was still not picked after he was a late withdrawal from Canberra's NSW Cup side on the weekend. There was also no room in the 17 for Canterbury-bound prop Ryan Sutton and exciting young fullback Xavier Savage. Sebastian Kris was named as 19th man as he returns from a week's isolation, while young winger James Schiller kept his spot in the starting side following his match-saving tackle in the dying minutes of the round-one win over Cronulla. More to come. NRL ROUND TWO Saturday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville, 7.35pm. Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Semi Valemei, 5. James Schiller, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Xavier Savage, 19. Sebastian Kris, 20. Sam Williams, 21. Ryan Sutton, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Trey Mooney, 24. Harry Rushton.

