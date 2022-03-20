news, federal-election-2022, greens, the greens, federal election, federal election 2022, janet rice, adam bandt, jobseeker, welfare

The Greens have vowed to push for a massive increase to the age pension if they hold the balance of power in the next federal parliament, as part of their $88 billion vision to end poverty in Australia. Claiming the Coalition had "abandoned fairness" and Labor was at risk of following suit, the Greens are using the countdown to Josh Frydenberg's pre-election budget to pitch a major overhaul of the welfare system. The Greens want to raise income support payments to $88 per day - the current poverty line - from July next year and abolish mutual obligations on jobseekers. Lifting support would ensure low-income earners could afford essential items amid rising inflation, the Greens say, while lifting wages and stimulating the economy. "People just want to be able to live their lives with dignity and without constant fear of how they're going to keep their head above water. It's not too much to ask," the Greens' family, ageing and community services spokeswoman Janet Rice said. People on JobSeeker would be $290 per week better off under the Greens' Liveable Income Guarantee, while those on Youth Allowance could receive an extra $347 per week The disability support pension, parenting pension, carers' payment and age pension were among the other payments which would be lifted. The payment rates would be tied to the Henderson Poverty Line, which every three months sets a new benchmark for the income required to meet basic needs. "In a wealthy country like ours, no one should live in poverty," Greens leader Adam Bandt said. The Greens won't form the next government, meaning the bold and hugely expensive income guarantee has no chance of being implemented in full. But the party was hopeful of pressuring the next government to at least raise the age pension if it wins enough seats to hold the balance of power. Almost 2.5 million Australians receive the age pension, which was this month raised to $987 per fortnight, including supplements. The Greens want that raised to $1232. Mr Bandt has made clear he would back Labor in a hung parliament, but Opposition leader Anthony Albanese is refusing to even countenance a deal with the Greens. The Greens have viciously attacked the Coalition and Labor for not committing to bigger increases in income support. READ MORE: Social Services Minister Anne Ruston has argued the Coalition has done more than any other government to help Australians in need, having permanently lifted the JobSeeker rate by $50 per fortnight last year and handed out billions of dollars in pandemic-related payments. Labor social services spokeswoman Linda Burney has said an Albanese government would approach issues of equity, poverty and social security in a more "compassionate" manner than the Coalition, but has refused to commit to increasing the JobSeeker rate. Instead, Ms Burney said Labor would balance payment rates alongside other investments in housing, jobs, health and education in each of its budgets. The Greens' proposal would cost $88.7 billion over the forward estimates, according to parliamentary budget office costings, and be funded in part by taxing billionaires and corporate giants. "By making billionaires and big corporations pay their fair share of tax, we can lift people out of poverty while also lifting wages and boosting our economy," Mr Bandt said.

