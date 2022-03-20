sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, nic white, western force

"Chaos at the White house" could force Nic White to miss a cross-country road trip with his third baby due the same day the ACT Brumbies meet the Western Force next week. White's wife Melissa is due to give birth on Friday, while White and the Brumbies are due to be in Perth for a Super Rugby Pacific showdown that night. The veteran scrumhalf could fly to Perth later than the rest of the team to give himself every chance to be in Canberra for the birth of the baby, and admits he could miss the round six battle in Perth altogether. That would propel Ryan Lonergan into the starting scrumhalf role and open the door for Lachie Albert to earn a long-awaited Super Rugby debut. White is confident the two emerging stars can fill the void in what could be a brand new halves pairing as the Brumbies anxiously await a verdict on Noah Lolesio's ankle injury. MORE RUGBY UNION "These things have their own timeline, don't they? When he comes he comes. Third boy, it'll be exciting. A bit of mayhem, a bit of chaos at the White house," White grinned. "I'm very lucky I've got a very supportive family and my wife is a superstar so she's the real hero here. "I probably won't fly over with the team, I'll probably go over a little bit later. If she goes into labour [while I'm in Perth] I'm not sure I'll get back for it, and that's something we've spoken about. Hopefully he comes before I'm in Perth. "If it looks like it's go time and I might not be able to go to Perth, it gives Lonners a great opportunity. He's ready for it, he showed what he can do when he came on the field. We've got depth in the nine position. Now more than ever is the time to use it, that's the luxury of it. [Albert] will be champing at the bit, he's been waiting in the wings there. "Hopefully things go well and I can go over there and play, but if things go the other way we're pretty covered there. We've got two really good young nines. They're pushing me. It's good for everyone, they're begging for an opportunity." Brumbies coach Dan McKellar will name his squad for the Force clash on Wednesday, with Lolesio [ankle] and Jahrome Brown [head knock] the question marks coming out of a win over Queensland. The Brumbies will spend the next four matches on the road - in Perth, Brisbane twice, and Melbourne - and do not return to Canberra Stadium until May 1. But they travel with five wins from as many starts, and White says their latest may soon become a pivotal moment in their season. "[Friday night] was a real Test match intensity in terms of everything was a contest. That's why I love rugby, everything was a contest. Everyone was flying into everything and it was a dogfight," White said. "I'm just absolutely stoked with the attitude we showed to stay in that fight late and actually get a result this time even though my heart was in my mouth. A lot of times in rugby, it's not going to be about the bells and whistles. It's about getting in the trenches. "Everybody, but especially one to eight and the forwards that came off the bench, got down in the trenches and did the work for us. While it's not a pretty win, it'll be a big win for us, especially at the end of the season when we look back at this. "It's got a feeling about being a potentially big moment in the season for us."

