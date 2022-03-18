sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, queensland reds, brumbies reds, super rugby, super rugby pacific, noah lolesio

The ACT Brumbies have buried the ghosts of Queensland's past but all eyes will be on Noah Lolesio's ankle as they hit the road to keep their unbeaten Super Rugby run alive. Lolesio suffered an ankle injury early in the second half of the Brumbies thrilling 16-12 win over the Reds in front of 8495 fans at Canberra Stadium on Friday night. It meant Rodney Iona was tasked with closing a game out against a side which had made a habit of breaking the Brumbies' hearts. The Samoan Test playmaker was a late call-up to begin with, only drafted into the squad after Chris Feauai-Sautia suffered a hamstring injury at training on Wednesday. Iona entered the fray at the 48-minute mark, with a makeshift tape job not enough to keep Lolesio on the park as the game hung in the balance. Little more than four minutes later the Brumbies lost Jahrome Brown to a head injury assessment and the home side were walking wounded. A few minutes after that? Darcy Swain saw yellow. A glance at the scoreboard would have been enough to make any Brumbies fan nervous as the clock wound down. A 16-12 lead mirrored the margin in last year's Super Rugby AU final, and we all know how that played out. MORE SPORT The sight of referee Damon Murphy holding his arm out to signal advantage and tucking it back in before Queensland launched a counter deep inside the Brumbies' red zone in the dying moments would be enough to cause all sorts of nightmares in Canberra. But the Brumbies held on, and remain on top of the Super Rugby Pacific ladder as the competition's last unbeaten team standing. The Reds were outsiders with Tate McDermott, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Angus Scott-Young and Alex Mafi all missing. Gone were key pieces of their attack, lineout and scrum. But the Brumbies were made to work. In the first half they held 37 per cent of the ball and made almost five times as many tackles as their opposition. So much had been written of the rivalry Australian rugby needs. For all the frustration about scrums and referees, this was another classic. AT A GLANCE Super Rugby Pacific round five: ACT BRUMBIES 16 (Tom Wright try; Noah Lolesio conversion; Lolesio, Nic White, Ryan Lonergan penalties) bt QUEENSLAND REDS 12 (James O'Connor, Josh Nasser tries; O'Connor conversion) at Canberra Stadium.

