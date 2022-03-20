comment, letters to the editor, canberra times letters to the editor

Re: "So, do we want to blame ScoMo or get the facts?", (Opinion, March 17). Governments at all levels get most of the media coverage when they are in power. This is how they keep us up to date with what is happening. They play up their successes and play down failures, as you would expect. To suggest that Scott Morrison is getting more blame than previous prime ministers (or state premiers) wouldn't likely stand up to a fact check. To compare press freedom in Australia with that in Russia or China is completely over the top. If Amanda Vanstone is concerned for the Prime Minister, she could suggest that he delegate some of the press conferences and photo opportunities to the relevant ministers. We might even get to recognise them. I refer to Amanda Vanstone's opinion piece "So, do we want to hate ScoMo or get the facts?" (canberratimes.com.au, March 17). I get that the LNP needs to characterise any and all criticism of it, and the PM in particular, as unwarranted attacks by a biased media but her assertion that "Putin and Xi Jinping can 'adjust' what their constituents know, but our media does just that to us as well" is just going too far. Does it ever occur to Ms Vanstone and her political colleagues that the criticism might be warranted, that they are not perfect, and they need to examine their performance? Articles like Ms Vanstone's and the false assertions by the PM and Defence Minister that their opponents are puppets of the PRC are more desperate attempts to deflect attention from the LNP government's less-than-stellar performance. Hopefully our free press won't be fooled or intimidated. I have been struck by the correspondents to the letters page who have found it appropriate to comment negatively on the amount of coverage The Canberra Times has allocated to the late (and great) Shane Warne. Even if you think such things, why would you take the time to share those feelings so publicly when family and friends are grieving the loss of their loved one? Like me, those correspondents may not be great sporting fans, but you would have to live under a stone (or in your own small world) not to recognise Shane Warne's enormous sporting and philanthropic contributions, and the public interest generated by some of his off-field adventures. Your mean-spirited correspondents may gain some comfort from the knowledge that they are unlikely to generate the same coverage when their time comes. Meanwhile, vale Shane Warne and, no doubt reflecting the feeling of the majority of The Canberra Times readers, sincere sympathy to his family and friends. Why do we have delivery drones in my suburb? Do the people who patronise Wing have any consideration about the vast majority of residents who do not use them and who detest their intrusion into suburban life? Now it is Coles deliveries. Who could possibly believe that having the air full of these whining machines is progress. Because they are airborne they can be heard (and) seen at least a kilometre away from my house. Give me a delivery van any day. I can't hear or see that coming from a kilometre away and often not even when it is outside my house. Visitors and tradies who haven't had exposure to drones are in disbelief that they are allowed, let alone encouraged by the ACT government. When will Wing get out of our lives? Wasn't it the LNP under John Howard that come up with the concept of core and non-core promises? The ALP have just been slow learners. As for trustworthiness; a pox on both their houses, I say. They both promise everything and end up doing nothing.

