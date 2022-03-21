news, act-politics, canberra education, act education, garran primary school, strathnairn, canberra schools

The ACT government will build a primary school in the new, growing region at Belconnen's far-western fringe, while also significantly upgrading two older public school campuses in Canberra's south. A zero-emissions primary school and early childhood education centre will be built in Strathnairn and will open in 2025, part of a $156 million package for school infrastructure in the mid-year budget review. The government will also expand Garran Primary School and begin an upgrade project at Narrabundah College. Education Minister Yvette Berry said the Ginninderry region at west Belconnen was growing and the new primary school would give parents confidence they would have access to quality public education close to home. "Every local school is a great school and these projects continue our record of delivery when it comes to school infrastructure," Ms Berry said. Garran Primary School will be completely overhauled, with the ACT government committing to a complete redevelopment and expansion of the school. The school's capacity will be increased to 800, with new learning and administration facilities, along with better access, slated for the site. There were 646 students enrolled at the school in August 2021, and a Legislative Assembly inquiry into school infrastructure in June 2021 heard the school was too small to be run effectively. Charles Hamlyn Harris, a parent representative on the primary school's board, told an inquiry into ACT school infrastructure at the time that many of Garran Primary School's buildings were approaching the end of their useful life, and there was inadequate space for specialty classes. "Garran is an excellent example of the downside of taking the incremental and unco-ordinated approach to school infrastructure development," Mr Hamlyn Harris said. Now the mid-year budget review includes funding for a new gymnasium, hard courts and green spaces will be included in the school's upgrade project, along with improvements to access to the school, which is located directly over the road from the Canberra Hospital. The project is expected to be completed by the start of the 2025 school year. Both schools at Narrabundah and Garran will remain open during construction. The first phase of an upgrade project at Narrabundah College will add new "modular learning centres" to the site for staff and students ahead of future upgrade work. Chief Minister Andrew Barr said it was important for the ACT to invest strongly in infrastructure as the territory charted a post-COVID economic path. "These projects will create hundreds of jobs and deliver new and improved schools and community facilities across the city," Mr Barr said in a statement. ACT Labor promised to invest in schools in southern Canberra ahead of the 2020 ACT election, with a pledge that included a $33 million spend to replace temporary classrooms and upgrade old buildings at Narrabundah College.

