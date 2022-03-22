The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'We've always had it tough': Socceroos to channel 2006 World Cup heroes for Japan qualifier

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
March 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Socceroos have a tough road to the World Cup in Qatar. Picture: Getty Images

The Socceroos face a must-win World Cup qualifier against Japan on Thursday night in Sydney, and the task just got that much harder without Canberra star Tom Rogic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.