The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Whats on

Five things to do in Canberra this weekend

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
March 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen K Amos, Claire Hooper and Tripod are all part of this week's Canberra Comedy Festival offerings. Pictures: Supplied

The laughs continue this weekend as the Canberra Comedy Festival continues its hilarious program. On the bill at the Canberra Theatre is Stephen K Amos, Tony Martin, music act Tripod, Canberra's Chris Ryan and Aaron Chen. Meanwhile, over at The Street, Dilruk Jayasinha, Rhys Nicholson, and Ivan Aristeguieta take to the stage. Over at Verity Lane, Claire Hooper and Emma Holland are bringing the laughs. For full details and tickets go to canberracomedyfestival.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.