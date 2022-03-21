New technology to allow Canberrans to check traffic conditions

Canberra drivers will be able to check traffic conditions on their commute into work, with the ACT government to install new monitoring technology ahead of an expected commuter headache from the light rail construction.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.