The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

New technology to allow Canberrans to check traffic conditions

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
March 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northbourne Avenue traffic. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Canberra drivers will be able to check traffic conditions on their commute into work, with the ACT government to install new monitoring technology ahead of an expected commuter headache from the light rail construction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.