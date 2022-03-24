The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

Driver with 'bloodshot eyes' tries to run from police while four times legal limit

LT
By Lanie Tindale
March 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kock-Kedhia Makoi, who drunkenly ran away from police. Picture: Lanie Tindale

An unlicensed driver more than four times the alcohol limit while behind the wheel of a suspected stolen car ran away from police while "unsteady on her feet, with watery and bloodshot eyes".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.