Alleged gang associate stalked, intimidated child protection worker: police

By Blake Foden
Updated March 22 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:15am
The defendant, left, is arrested late last year in relation to alleged drugs and firearms offences. Picture: ACT Policing

An alleged bikie gang associate is behind bars after being charged with stalking and intimidating a protection worker who gave evidence in a case relating to his children.

