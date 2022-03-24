'Really important he delivers': Sio's second coming

Dan McKellar sees the signs pointing to the second coming of Scott Sio, and now it's "really important that he delivers" in his return to the ACT Brumbies' starting XV on Friday night.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.