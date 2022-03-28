The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Marginal electorates in sights of grassroots campaign Defend our NDIS in 2022 federal election

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
March 28 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elly Desmarchelier is part of a new campaign to defend the NDIS from funding cuts. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Marginal electorates will be targeted in a new campaign demanding the major parties commit to shielding National Disability Insurance Scheme participants from shock funding cuts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.